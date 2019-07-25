When Stalin took the Chennai Metro back home

Those who took the Metro Rail from the airport on Wednesday night were surprised to see a celebrity travelling with them: DMK president M.K. Stalin.
Around 9.45 p.m., Mr. Stalin, who came from Madurai, headed directly to the Metro Rail station inside the Chennai airport, sources said.
Buys ticket
“Along with a few other DMK members, Mr. Stalin entered the station through the connecting tube. Then he got the tickets and boarded the train. All of them got off at Teynampet,” an official said.
When the Chennai Metro Rail services began a few years ago, many celebrities and politicians took the train to get a feel of the public transport. The airport Metro Rail station is being used by nearly 9,000 people every day. The Metro ridership has been on the rise with an average of one lakh people taking the train every day.
Later, Mr. Stalin, in a tweet, said it was a smooth ride.
