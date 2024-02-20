When small societies connect, economy and internet utilisation will become healthier: IT Minister

February 20, 2024 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - Chennai

When small societies connect, both the economy and internet utilisation will become healthier, Minister of Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said at the launch of KYN, a media service platform. Monopolisation and duopolisation are high in the technology sector, in fact, ten times more in industries, and the only way to counter that is through such connects, he added.

He said, “Philosophically, for a democracy, it is healthy to have a middle-tier - middle class, MSMEs and mid-size banks. A system that protects the weakest and encourages a thriving middle enterprise sector that finances its sustainable long-term future without agglomerating into a large company. The Dravidian Movement has had the principles of social justice through growth and equity. Tamil Nadu has the highest number of MSMEs and many employed in the sector.”

“Technology has brought many benefits to individuals, societies, and countries, mostly in the field of education, where it has greatly democratised access to knowledge. There were restrictions earlier, today, one can get online, the amount of information needed for a Ph.D. in Physics. That much knowledge is available for free. Technology can also be a destroyer and have negative consequences. In particular, the third and fourth stages of technology have created hyper-aggregation and we are now seeing monopolies or duopolies that surpassed anything ever seen in the history of mankind. Businesses require rules like the Anti-Trust Acts in the United States and the Monopolies and Restrictive Trade Practice Act in India,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Now there are very few players that control much of the bandwidth and audience. What that has led to is a great fray of communities. Too many children spend time, rather than on the streets, on phones, tablets and the internet. We see increasing isolation and polarisation in all levels of society. This was already seen in other industries... but things are changing. In the movie business, the OTT platforms have turned content creators and there has been a re-democratisation going on,” the Minister stated.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s wife Durga Stalin; Vita Dhani, Founder of Dani Foundation; Tennis icon Vijay Amritraj; former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayan and actors R. Madhavan and Siddharth; were present at the event.

About KYN

According to Kynhood Technologies CEO Gayathri Thyagarajan, KYN is the a platform that triangulates television, print and social media for hyper-local communities. 14 zones or neighbourhoods have been identified initially in Chennai where user-generated content will be posted on the app, she said

Ms. Thyagarajan said, “It took 18 months for us to put all of this together. Hyperlocal is very relevant. Everyone is pride in their location as their identity, which becomes, beyond entertainment, an opportunity for homemakers, home entrepreneurs small business owners, influencers and also the big brands which are a part of society to showcase their skills, expand their ideas, find more clientele and tap local markets.”

“We have live content, posts, clips, reels blogs for ‘KYN’-formers or informers and ‘KYN’-influencers or influencers. There are legal contracts and codes of ethics that will be maintained across these to maintain the authenticity of the information shared. There is also an AI-based content moderation system and an operations team that ensures all the government rules are followed. Right now, the target is to reach 50 lakh people in Chennai. By the first quarter, we aim to expand to the six satellite cities of Tamil Nadu,” she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.