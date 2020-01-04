When pets preened and performed

It was a day when dogs from across the country displayed their talents to hundreds of pet lovers who had gathered to watch them perform. And, during breaks, the dogs politely posed for selfies too.

Over 40 different breeds, including boxers, labrador retrievers, great danes and rottweilers, participated at The Madras Canine Club’s 132nd and 133rd All Breed National Championship Dog Show and Obedience Trials.

“We received over 504 entries this year,” S. Siddhartha, Secretary of The Madras Canine Club, said.

Police dogs too

According to him, over the last few years, the number of dogs participating in the show has increased and many new breeds have started coming in. Dogs belonging to the police department and RPF took part in the obedience trials. “We received 38 entries from police and RPF,” Mr. Siddhartha said. The Madras Canine Club’s Obedience Trials were judged by J. Rangarajan, who is one of the founder members of The Madras Canine Club. He has been a member of the Kennel Club of India for close to three decades.

The main objective of the show is to improve the quality and breeding of pedigree dogs and popularise some of the fast vanishing breeds, especially Indian breeds like the Rajapalayam, Combai, Chippiparai and Caravan Hound, among others. Jaisimha K.B., who has been attending these shows for over two decades, said that this is one of the best platforms for pets to socialise. “Otherwise your pet is always at home and the only outing that they go for is a walk. This is like a picnic for my five-month-old boxer puppy,” he said. The Kennel Club of India’s 28th and 29th FCI International Dog Show will continue on Saturday. The three-day show concludes on Sunday.