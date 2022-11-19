When mom is in a classroom next door to yours 

November 19, 2022 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST

At this school in Keelkattalai, while children pick up life skills, their mothers undergo vocational training in another room. Guru Vidhyashram, a special school run by the DSW Trust offering rehabilitation to mentally challenged children, has a programme empowering mothers of children to use their time creatively.

Vriddhi, initiated early this year, has on board around 30 mothers who are imparted a variety of skills — tailoring, basket making and weaving.

Over the last 18 years, R Muthumari’s routine revolved around her teenage son who is on the spectrum.

“I could never leave him alone to do something on my own and neither did any opportunities come my way,” says Muthumari, who has studied up to Class X. She joined the vocational training programme two months ago, and she reports a surge in self-confidence and self-esteem on account of it.

S Renuka’s 10-year-old son is non-verbal and often gets seizures.

“We spend ₹4000 towards his medical expense every month and we lead a hand-to-mouth existence,” says the mother of two.

For the last few months, she gets home a stipend by working at the school that supplements the family income in a big way.

Like Muthumai and Renuka, the other mothers spend their time at the school from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. learning new skills. Some of them also help in the kitchen, cooking food for the students. Interacting with other parents has also opened new doors for them.

The products being made at the centre include jute bags, purses, files and folders.

Ganesh Latchumanan, founder of the Trust and an accredited rehabilitation trainer, notes a majority of the children studying in the school are from lower middle class families. Some of the mothers work as daily wage labourer and struggle to offer regular therapy to their children. Many a mother has little awareness about importance of early intervention. “This initiative is a great platform for mothers to pick up vocational skills that would empower them to do something on their own or under the banner of the school,” says Ganesh.

Many of the products made at Vriddhi are showcased at the Museum of Possibilities.

“We can engage more mothers on a regular basis provided we find a market for the products made here. The best help one can offer is get us orders and more women can be engaged,” he says.

Currently, the centre has some tailoring machines that were donated by Rotary Club of Adambakkam and other donors. “We need four more to start a unit,” says Ganesh, adding that a basic course in special education would be offered if mothers are keen about having it.

