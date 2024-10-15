When flyovers become parking lots in rainy Chennai

While the images of cars being parked on the Velachery flyover went viral on Monday, on Tuesday, nearly every flyover in the city, irrespective of whether it was located in a flood-prone area or not, became parking zones.

Prevention is better seems to be the logic of residents who were racing to park their cars on the flyover. The parking of cars by the vehicle owners residing in low-level areas, comprising Ram Nagar, Bala Murugan Nagar and Vijaynagar, of Velachery, on the flyover of Velachery railway station by noon on Monday had gone viral on social media, giving residents in other areas the idea to park their cars on the flyovers closest to theirs.

This way, the double decker flyover located at Vijaynagar junction in Velachery, and others in Madipakkam, Kovilambakkam, Pallikaranai, T. Nagar, Kodambakkam, West Mambalam, Royapettah, Royapuram and Eechangadu have all been transformed into parking lots. On most flyovers, the vehicles were parked in a disciplined manner occupying only the margins of the two flyovers.

T. Murugesan, a resident of Ram Nagar 6th Main Road, said he decided to park his car on the flyover once the news about the low pressure came in. “We are located adjacent to the Pallikaranai marshland, which is prone to flooding, and this year, the macro canal work is yet to be completed. So, our area will possibly be the first to be affected by flooding. Last year, I had to spend heavily to repair my car that was trapped in the flood waters. This year, I am taking no chances. He and his neighbours have been careful to park the vehicles on the flyover on the margins, so that traffic flow is not disrupted in any way.”

R. Aruldoss, a resident of Ram Nagar South in Madipakkam, said his area has been prone to flooding even for small showers and it was better to be cautious by parking it on the flyover than regretting parking his vehicle at home, later. Rumours were also circulated on social media that the traffic police would levy ₹1,000 fine per day for each vehicle stationed on the flyover, but a message from the traffic police later on Monday clarified that no fines would be levied, but advised vehicle owners against parking on flyovers, and causing traffic bottlenecks.

While many flyovers are occupied by cars already, people are looking at other options to keep their cars and bikes safe. In the last few floods, hundreds of people in the city ended up spending a huge amount to repair their cars and two-wheelers which were submerged in floodwater.

V Vinoth, a resident of Perumbakkam and his friends carried their bikes to the first floor of his apartment. “There are four of us, we lifted them and stationed them inside the house. We took the car and left to Coimbatore. This way, all my vehicles are safe,” he says.

Prakash Dhanapalan, a resident of Velachery, ended up spending close to ₹65,000 last time as his car was affected by floods. “This time, I have bought a wooden ramp with a metal base and will park my car over it once water level starts rising. It will protect my car till about 3 feet of water,” he adds.

Many have been enquiring for such ramps, Ashwin Badri, CEO of Vahaanstack Parking Solutions says. “Residents of Tambaram, Pallikaranai, Sholinganallur have placed orders for the ramp and it will take about a week to ten days to deliver it,” he adds.

