When data drives learning

26 September 2020 23:36 IST

Founder of Maatram Foundation Sujith Kumar offers insights into the challenging side of online classrooms

=There is a funny side to online classes, and it is on display, on YouTube. As a pandemic phenomenon, content creators prolifically post compilations themed “Online Classes Gone Wrong”. There is also carefully crafted content of students playing digital tricks on their teachers walking heavy-footed through the virtual-teaching landscape. Sample this from a video by humour channel “Alright”. A bunch of students, rambunctious and full of mischief, ask their maths teacher Rakesh Pathak to press Alt F4 to improve video quality. For the benefit of digital immigrants, by following the instruction, poor Pathak vanishes from the screen, having unwittingly disconnected himself from the online classroom.

We can chuckle and snortle as much as we want, but there is a distress attached to online classes, and a majority of us may never know what that means. Sample this: How about a first-year college student dropping out of their course, defeated by the challenges arising out of this new normal. It has not got so much to do with online classes as with the lack of a peer-driven support system that inheres within the regular in-person learning ecosystem.

Sujith Kumar, founder and managing trustee of Chennai-based non-profit Maatram Foundation (maatramfoundation.com), says his organisation has had to work out a system to ensure dropouts are kept to the minimum.

Maatram places first-generation learners whose families battle financial demons and largely come from the hinterlands of Tamil Nadu, in arts and science and engineering colleges.

The critical period

Sujith explains, “Even in normal times, the first six months is critical; it can be the deal breaker, forcing struggling students to drop out of a college course. It would have to do with getting acclimatised to a new learning and social environment. They would have come from schools where the medium of instruction is Tamil, and now suddenly, at college, they have to follow instructions in English. In a regular learning ecosystem, there would be spontaneous peer-to-peer learning and support. A Foundation like ours would get second and third year students and in the case of an engineering course, even fourth yearites to help struggling first-year students cope with this situation. It would take just a timely whisper in the ear, ‘Everything will be alright in six months. I went through the same situation in my first year. Just wait, you will overcome it.’ This kind of encouragement from peers goes a long way towards building confidence.”

In the new learning environment with its only-virtual classrooms, location may hinder the struggling student from taking an informed decision. They are still at home, in their villages, attending classes virtually. Due to the impersonality of the situation, a learning difficulty can seem as big as the Brobdingnagians were in Gulliver’s eyes.

A mentoring model

“We have already faced a few droputs, including students who have scored heavily in Class XII board exams. So, to tackle the unusual challenge posed by the pandemic, we have created a one-on-one virtual mentoring programme, where every first-year student is mentored by a senior student — who is also a beneficiary of our Foundation’s programme and has transitioned from a Tamil-medium school to college. So, every day, the senior would talk to the first-year student for at least 20 minutes to ascertain what help is required. This solution is workable as there are already around 700 students on board with us, who are second, third and fourth yearites. This year, we have so far done 227 admissions across Tamil Nadu, and the final tally may touch 250. Out of the new admissions, around 130 students are already attending classes as they are in arts colleges. These students are benefiting from this online mentoring model. In addition, the regular mentors in the Foundation core team conduct a weekly orientation programme online for these students.”

Connectivity issue

The Foundation works with students from an unenviable economic background, and the pandemic has placed additional financial burdens on their families. So, there is a situation where some ought to be helped with data connectivity, and others with used phones and laptops.

Sujith illustrates the problem of connectivity through a learning problem faced by a student.

“There is this girl who would take the online admission interviews in a place where the backdrop was marked by what looked like a huge granite slab. Curious, we asked her what it was. She explained that in her village, Internet connectivity is a major problem, and she gets signals only around a temple. Now, with the virtual classes having started, she heads to the temple every day around 8.30 a.m. to attend them.”

Broad guidelines

Sujith says that there is a need to guide students on how to choose and use their data plans.

“One, we ask them to go in for a data plan with a service provider known for strong connectivity in their area. Two, we ask them to take a plan that is more data-focussed than calls-focussed, as the purpose is to attend online classes. Three, we ask them to use the data judiciously and only for their online classes, and not fritter it away on watching videos and movies. Good data plans come paired with movie-streaming platforms, and we are dealing with school students moving to college, who would be tempted to watch a film. And when the virtual classroom is round the corner, they realise they don’t have the data to take them there. We ask them to keep the data turned off except when a virtual class is on. In the early part of the lockdown, many parents of the students we support had lost their jobs, and data packs were the least of their priorities. The primary struggle was to put three meals on the table. We identified 300 such families and did a fund-raiser to help them. For students from families we have identified to be in financial straits, and also those students in orphanages that we have placed in colleges, we do the recharging now.”

Used smartphones

In some situations, thinking of data first is like putting the proverbial cart before the horse. These students don’t have a good device in the first place to attend online classes.

“We have been sourcing smartphones for our second, third and four yearites, for all of whom classes are going on in full swing. Some manage with the Amma laptops they have received from the government. Some borrow their parents’ mobile phones, but usually that is not a solution, as their siblings are also going through online classes. When we upgrade our mobiles, most of us sell the old ones for a pittance or keep them with us. We have been running a campaign seeking used smartphones and laptops. We are also connecting with corporates and asking them if they could provide, from a CSR angle, any used laptops, that could be used after a bit of servicing. Engineering students particularly need laptops or desktops. They can attend classes on mobiles, but would need a laptop to work on assignments and tests.”

The Foundation encourages people to give their used smartphones and laptops that may require only minimal servicing, if any, and can be placed in the hands of these college students.