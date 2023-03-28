When a resident of IMH took a giant leap to create history

March 28, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

After spending the most part of his life on campus at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), 32-year-old Venkatesan, an intellectually challenged person, has gone on to make history as the first resident of the institute to take part in a national-level para athletics championship.

Venkatesan participated in the 21st National Para Athletics Championship 2023 held in Pune from March 16 to 20. He was selected for long jump and though he could not achieve the minimum qualifying standards, his doctors consider it a huge step for him, as it could make reintegration into the community easier after living within the walls of IMH for several years.

It was in January 2022 that IMH started to identify residents — intellectually challenged persons — and involve them in sports. Venkatesan was one among them. Regularly training in track and field events — 400 metre, 1,500 metre and long jump — he went on to take part in two district-level events and two State-level events, one of which was the 17th State para athletic championship held in Melakottaiyur.

“Towards the end of last year, we started to send him for daily practice sessions at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. We saw him responding well, and he exhibited physical and emotional improvements. After being involved in sports, his decision-making abilities have improved and at one stage, we saw him becoming very passionate about running,” J. Sangeetha, additional resident medical officer, IMH, said.

In fact, Venkatesan, who was a resident of ward number five, has moved to the institute’s half-way home and works as a housekeeping staff. “Before going to the sports meet, he purchased new shoes with his salary. Travelling in a train to a new city, meeting people and being in a new environment was definitely a huge step for him,” she added.

For Venkatesan, the mention of sports fills him with nothing short of joy and excitement. “I will definitely win the gold medal next time,” he said.

P. Poorna Chandrika, professor, IMH, said that how well he adjusted to a new atmosphere mattered a lot. “In our experience, introducing sports to our residents has brought in behavioural changes. Clients who were troublesome and could not be placed in homes were brought back to IMH due to behavioural issues. Now, there is a remarkable change of behaviour in them. They look forward to the practice sessions. It is a form of achievement for them,” she said.

M. Malaiappan, director of IMH, said daily training sessions, belonging to a group, physical activity and participation would overall have a positive impact on the mental health of the residents.