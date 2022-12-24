When a Kottur playground moved next door to Lusail Stadium

December 24, 2022 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST

Last Sunday, specks of magic dust were flying across Kottur — they had flown in from faraway Lusail stadium. The locality in fact seemed next door to Lusail, with many youngsters sporting inexpensive copies of Messi’s white-and-blue jersey, with the magical number ‘10’ blockprinted into the clothing.

They were walking to the Eri Karai grounds, with the excitement building up at every step of the way. A large screen was waiting for them to bring live images of the summit clash between Argentina and France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar. Even those who did not play the game were lost in it.

And Messi seemed to command a lion’s share of the support from Eri Karai ground in Kottur.

Friends S Arunkumar and M Kishore, who had come with their faces painted with the Argentina flag and Messi’s name, said they loved the lighting speed with which he moved once the football was in his possession, were in awe of his dribbling skills, his IQ and the fact that he commanded a huge following across the continents.

He plays the game even now as if he were just 19 years old, which is when he started to play, they added.

Arunkumar and Kishore are part of a football team that has a practice session at the Eri Karai ground every day.

Unlike other areas in Chennai where cricket trumps every other sport by the massive distance of an out-of-the-stadium sixer, in terms of popularity, Kottur stays bitten by the football bug for over 60 years now, observed M Ravishankar, a resident, who used to play football in school and college.

“I remember how former MLA Kittu used to organise the Narasimhan Memorial Trophy in our area. We used to play in another ground earlier. But the children shifted to this place years now,” he added.

K Venkatesh, who runs the Kottur Rising Stars Academy and coaches youngsters in the area, said he had been doing this for around six years now.

“We charge them ₹500 each and provide coaching for 3-4 months. We provide them with jerseys, footballs, and cones. So far, a few students have been placed in a few bigger teams. With sponsorship, we can train more youngsters. We cannot charge much since they cannot afford to pay their fees even,” he said.

Ward 170 Councillor Kathir Anand, who sponsored the evening’s programme, which included a live band and chairs, said the ground would soon be improved upon.

He explained: “We have already lit it up, and due to that, the children play till 8 p.m. We want to improve the ground by marking the boundary and setting up goalposts. I used to play football at school and when I became councillor I decided I should do something for the youngsters in my area.”