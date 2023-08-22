When a crucial junction in north Chennai turns into a bottleneck

August 22, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

Basin Bridge junction, a crucial link for residents of north Chennai, is in the grip of heavy traffic congestion at peak hours. It is no easy task for road-users as vehicles, once caught in the traffic logjam, move inch by inch. Hence, many residents avoid the route by taking a long detour.

The exponential rise in the number of vehicles has turned Basin Bridge junction, which is surrounded by densely populated localities, into a traditionally congested intersection over the years. Newer factors have compounded the issue — the closure of the Elephant Gate bridge for construction of a new one has resulted in diversion of vehicles, including heavy vehicles, towards Basin Bridge.

Traffic diversions

Anyone who travels from parts of Vyasarpadi towards Mint, Wall Tax Road, Pulianthope or Choolai have to travel through Basin Bridge junction. However, traffic diversions were put in place a few years ago to ease the vehicular movement on the stretch — vehicles from Basin Power House Road are blocked from proceeding towards Mint; they need to turn left to take the Basin Bridge-Erukkancheri High Road and make a U-turn under the Vyasarpadi flyover. Similarly, those travelling from Vyasarpadi cannot take a right turn towards Basin Power House Road but should travel till Moolakothalam junction to make a U-turn.

N. Umapathy, a resident of B-Kalyanapuram, who travels from Vyasarpadi to Nungambakkam every day for work, felt these roundabouts resulted in a longer travel and fuel wastage. “Already, we have to make our way through heavy traffic congestion. What could be a turn in fewer than 20 metres takes nearly half-a-kilometre. If I avoid the junction, I will have to travel through the Ganeshapuram subway, which is also in the grip of traffic congestion owing to the flyover construction,” he said. Another motorist pointed out that at times, the traffic police closed the U-turn at the Moolakothalam junction, adding to the woes of the road-users. A regular road-user said that part of the problem is that the road is narrower near the intersection.

Ganesan Perumal, a resident of Krishnamoorthy Nagar, Kodungaiyur, said heavy traffic congestion at the junction made travelling tough. “This is a critical link for residents. Those travelling towards Korukkupet, Ennore, Tiruvottiyur and Ernavoor take the stretch. The traffic starts backing up since the school hour (8 a.m.), extending till the office hour. Traffic turns chaotic in the evening, too,” he said.

Causeway mooted

He said they had earlier suggested to the authorities that a causeway be built across the north Buckingham Canal, which connects Basin Bridge and Korukkupet, to ease the vehicular movement.

A traffic policeman posted at the junction said the congestion is heavy at peak hours on weekdays. “The diversion of heavy vehicles, because of the ongoing construction of a bridge at Elephant Gate, has led to heavy traffic here. We are managing it by regulating the movement of vehicles at the intersection. But the congestion will reduce only after the new bridge is completed and opened for traffic,” he said.

He, however, ruled out the possibility of reopening the section leading from the junction towards Basin Power House Road and Basin Elephant Gate Road (Pulianthope) as there were several accidents in the past.