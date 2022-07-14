What should improve in government hospitals?

Special Correspondent July 14, 2022 22:05 IST

Sanitation, communication and signages indicating directions to various facilities are some of the areas that need to improve in government hospitals in the city.

G.R. Ravindranath, general secretary of Doctors’ Association for Social Equality, said toilets are still unclean in many government hospitals. “A kind approach towards patients and visitors is lacking. People should be guided through “May I Help You” services. Wheelchairs, battery operated vehicles should be deployed at the entrance of hospitals, while separate toilets for attendants and visitors should be set up,” he said.

Government hospitals should have outpatient departments (OPD) in the evening hours, he said. “As of now, OPDs start functioning from morning and go on till noon. To cater to the working class, OPDs should function from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. as many cannot afford to get a wage cut even for a day. Separate doctors, nurses and workers should be posted for these OPDs.”

C.S. Rex Sargunam, president of Tamil Nadu Health Development Association, said communication between doctors and patients should improve in government hospitals. “There is work pressure as the patient turnover is high. In the OPD, communication or interaction is less and it depends on individual doctors. But communication with patients should improve,” he said.

The government should address the needs of doctors as well. Apart from this, he said there should be no temporary or contract staff at government hospitals to bring in accountability. “More nurses, sanitation workers and laboratory technicians should be appointed,” he added.