What it takes to enforce lane discipline on the roads of Chennai 

July 03, 2023 09:46 am | Updated 09:46 am IST

Following a public interest litigation by a citizen about road accidents resulting from lane indiscipline, the Madras High Court recently directed the Greater Chennai Traffic Police to put checks in place to combat the problem.

According to a report in The Hindu, the Court has granted time till August 1 for the traffic police to come up with a plan to implement a lane system in Chennai’s roads.

The report also mentions that enforcing lane discipline “may not be difficult as most city roads come under CCTV surveillance, and it would be easy to penalise violators.”

The Hindu Downtown spoke to those from the field of traffic management to arrive at a picture of what needs to be done.

MS Subramanian, retired additional deputy commissioner, Traffic and Planning, remarks that between 1992 and early 2000, a section of Anna Salai (from Thiru-Vi-Ka Road to Pallavan Salai) had lane markings.

The exercise went through a trial and error method.

The four-lane traffic arrangement was later dispensed with as the number of vehicles on the roads increased exponentially and regard for lane rules was on a sharp decline.

“Mismatch in vehicular population, with two-wheelers enjoying a massive majority, was one of the main reasons why the lane system had to be discontinued,” says Subramanian, who was an assistant commissioner of police at that time.

The challenges have only increased manifold now.

A majority of the city roads are not wide enough to accommodate lane markings for all types of vehicles, and the volume of vehicles has increased exponentially.

As per Indian Road Congress standards, Subramanian says, each lane should be 3.5 metres wide.

“Considering that we need four lanes — one each for cars, two-wheelers, heavy vehicles and a service road — and also footpath space of 1.5 metres on both sides, that is an impossiblity on most roads,” says Subramanian.

Space for pedestrians

Advait Jani, senior manager, Sustainable Cities and Transport at WRI India, feels the practicality of adopting lane markings on urban roads is questionable when the volume of vehicles and poor road design are factored in.

He says the responsibility does not lie with the traffic department alone but also with the Greater Chennai Corporation and State Highways.

Besides, the rights of pedestrians need to be considered for such a system to be implemented holistically, says Advait.

Experts say though a provision for penalties for violating lane discipline was included in the amended Motor Vehicle Act of 2019, it is hardly enforced.

As per the law, such violation attracts ₹500 fine for the first offence and ₹1,000 for every subsequent one.

‘Invest in technology’

“Chandigarh is the closest that I can think of as a city where a system of lane markings has been implemented effectively. The city has roads designed with every stakeholder in mind, which includes cyclists, pedestrians and vendors. This has made the job of the police easier as signboards clearly mention where vehicles can be parked, which lane to take etc,” says Advait, adding the police there is also proactive in using technology.

He suggests the traffic police department in Chennai use technology a lot more than now to enforce rules.

Down memory lane

Here are snatches of articles in The Hindu about the history of a four-lane system introduced in an iconic section of Madras.

In a report dated August 18, 1992, then Transport Minister KA Sengottayan, who inaugurated the four-way lane system between Anna Statue and Thiru Vi.Ka. Road junction, said the cost involved in implementing it was about ₹ 93.50 lakh.

Started as a trial arrangement for a two-kilometre distance from Anna Salai Head Post Office to Whites Road junction, the initiative witnessed many hurdles in the early weeks itself.

Initially, two-wheeler were allocated the middle lane, buses the one on the left and cars and other vehicles, the one on the right. Later, based on feedback, motorcyclists were shifted to the right. Despite the presence of traffic police personnel on the road, following lane discipline became difficult particularly on account of the motoring behaviour of motorcyclists and those operating three-wheelers. The vehicular population was not equally distributed, forcing two-wheelers to jump lanes.

A fine of ₹50 was levied on those not following lane-based driving but that did not deter motorists from engaging in this motoring behaviour, the reports say.

In 2000, when the Traffic Department was planning to convert the four-lane into a three-lane system, feedback was sought from motorists as there was representation from various quarters about difficulties experienced on the service lane.

