What is the problem in producing Nalini in court, asks HC

The Madras High Court on Tuesday sought to know what hurdles were there in producing S. Nalini, a convict in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination case, before the court, since she wanted to argue in-person a case filed by her seeking ordinary leave for six months for making arrangements for the marriage of her daughter residing in London.

Justices M.M. Sundresh and M. Nirmal Kumar directed government counsel to spell out the problems by June 18. Earlier, the law officer said, there were issues such as the security that had to be provided during her transit from Vellore central prison. She also said the petitioner had not produced any document regarding her daughter’s marriage.

In an affidavit filed in support of her habeas corpus petition, the life convict stated that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated at Sriperumbudur near here in May 1991 and a special court for Terrorist and Disruptive Activities Act (TADA) cases sentenced her and other convicts to death in January 1998.

Though the Supreme Court confirmed the death sentence in May 1999, the punishment was commuted to life sentence by the State government in April 2000. Since then, around 3,700 life convicts were released from various prisons in the State on completion of 10 years of incarceration but she was not accorded the benefit.

On September 9, 2018, the State Cabinet recommended the release of all seven life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case by according them the benefit of a 1994 Government Order which provides for release of prisoners after 20 years. However, the recommendation was still pending with the Governor.

In need

Stating that every life convict was entitled to one month of ordinary leave on completion of every two years of incarceration, the petitioner said she had not availed such leave even once in the last 27 years of her imprisonment. However, now she was in need of leave to make arrangements for the marriage of her daughter.

All along she had filed several cases, seeking premature release in the High Court as well as in Supreme Court through her lawyers M. Radhakrishnan and P. Pugalenthi. However, this time she evinced interest in arguing the present habeas corpus petition as a party-in-person and urged the court to direct the prison authorities to produce her in court.