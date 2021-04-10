Chennai

What is the cost of irresponsibility? Apartment complex fixes it at ₹5

Representational picture only  

Just as retail outlets charge customers for shopping bags to send out the message that they bring their own bags next time, an apartment complex in Mandaveli offers visitors a mask, but with a small price tagged to it.

Shanthi Gulmohar Apartments in Mandaveli recently started charging ₹5 for a mask it would hand out to those who had turned up at the complex without wearing one. The apartment committee has empowered the security staff to stop visitors at the gate, if they were found without a face mask.

“All these months, masks were stocked with the security personnel at the gate. Those visiting the apartment without wearing a mask were being handed one, at no cost,” says Lalithaa Mahesh, a resident and former secretary of the apartment Association.

The new management committee felt attaching a price to the mask would encourage more responsible behaviour from them in the future. Besides, people do not always value things that come for free.

“Now, the masks are stocked with the facility manager who collects a token ₹5 before handing one to a visitor without a mask,” says Lalithaa.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Chennai Downtown
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 10, 2021 7:33:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/what-is-the-cost-of-irresponsibility-apartment-complex-fixes-it-at-5/article34290426.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY