What have you done to address city’s water crisis, High Court asks State

The Madras High Court on Wednesday called for details from the State government on steps taken by it to fulfil the daily water requirements of people in the city.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad directed Additional Government Pleader E. Manoharan to make sure that the details were submitted by Monday, when cases filed against commercial exploitation of groundwater from the suburban localities of Chennai had been listed for hearing.

The judges broached the subject during the hearing of a public interest litigation petition filed by a resident of Vellore alleging letting out of sewage into a water channel. Expressing concern over such acts, the judges wanted to know from the counsel regarding the number of Sewage Treatment Plants in existence.

People’s rights

Further, impressing upon the right of the people to get potable water, the judges asked about the status of desalination plants that were constructed by the State government along the East Coast Road and other places.

They sought details of the number of plants in operation at present and how much of water was supplied through them.

The court empathised with those who were suffering without water and asked the AGP to also submit details regarding other sources from which the government was drawing water and supplying to the residents, especially, when most of the reservoirs around the city appeared to have dried up.