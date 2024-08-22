GIFT a SubscriptionGift
What has changed for the LGBTQIA+ community in Chennai?

Published - August 22, 2024 12:57 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A panel discussion, ‘QUEERING MADRAS’, was organised in the city on Wednesday.

A panel discussion, ‘QUEERING MADRAS’, was organised in the city on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. RAVINDRAN

Tamil Nadu has been a pioneer in implementing social welfare schemes for the transgender community, Jaya, general manager of the NGO Sahodaran said here on Wednesday.

Jaya spoke at a panel discussion on ‘QUEERING MADRAS: highlighting the ways the LGBTQIA+ communities have succeeded in carving out spaces—and lives—in this city, and the way forward for inclusion’ organised by Madras Musings. “Chennai and Tamil Nadu has been a forerunner in several aspects when compared with other states. But if we look deeper, there is definitely a long way to go,” Jaya said.

Meera Sundararajan, a social development professional said, Tamil Nadu is one among few States which is working on a LGBTQIA+ policy, she said.

L.Ramakrishnan, a public health professional and an advocate for queer and trans rights recollected how there is a drastic change in the city from the mid 80s to now. “My first recollection of queer visibility in Chennai was in the mid 80s when there was a screening of ‘My Beautiful Laundrette’ in the city and it had a love making scene. While we were watching it, everyone collectively caught their breath and quite a few walked out. From then to now, there has been a sea change,” he said.

There was little awareness back then but now with continuous efforts and advocacy of multiple organisations, there is a significant improvement in perception and understanding about the community in Chennai,trans rights activist and a queer affirmative counsellor Fred Rogers said.

Entrepreneur Jaiveer Johal moderated the discussion. 

