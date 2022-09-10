What Chennai should do with used liquor bottles 

Recently, the Bihar government announced it would make glass bangles out of seized liquor bottles, establishing factories for the purpose, which would in turn further the goals of the Rural Livelihoods Promotion Programme.

In May 2022, based on an order from the Madras High Court, the Nilgiris district administration implemented the “liquor bottle buyback” scheme, which seeks to prevent liquor bottles from ending up in forest areas and put a small sum in the pockets of those returning the bottles.

Drop-off points were established; the exercise also ensured aggregators collected these bottles periodically, says P.J. Vasanthan, trustee, Clean Coonoor, an NGO working closely with the district administration in this project. With a small population of around 73 lakh, Nilgiris could easily work out the logistics of such a collection exercise, Vasanthan adds.

Extending the “liquor bottle buyback” scheme to other districts of the state, as suggested by the Court, should be taken one step at a time, he believes.

Similarly, in 2019, the Kerala government asked the Kerala State Beverages Corporation Limited — better known as Bevco — to take back liquor bottles under the policy of ‘extended producer responsibility’. The initiative however was discontinued within less than a year.

Making EPR mandatory

Glass bottles are segregated based on the type they fit into — beer bottles, other liquor bottles, glass bottles of FMCG brands and broken glass bottles. Rag pickers collect only those bottles that fetch them some return, and therefore manufacturers have to step into the picture to make deal with all bottles, even those that have little movement in the circular economy.

Waste management companies note that all manufacturers have to have an Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) policy to implement it mandatory.

Examples on this front include the collaboration by Delhi-based Sepoy & Co, known for their tonic water and mixers, with Glass2Sand for a campaign encouraging people to drop off the bottles at collection points or call for a pick-up. The bottles are then crushed into high-grade silica sand used in construction, as furnace lining, for roads, says a report in The Hindu.

Some time ago, Johnnie Walker, brought from the house of Diageo, ran the #WalkInWithJohnnie campaign to encourage consumers to responsibly return the bottles.