ADVERTISEMENT

Whale shark sighted close to shore at Neelankarai

June 12, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

Three-month ban on fishing with mechanised boats could be the reason behind its presence, says a conservationist

The Hindu Bureau

The whale shark which made its appearance near the shore at Neelankarai.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Fishermen of Periya Neelankarai village spotted a lone whale shark off the coast for two days over the weekend.

On June 9, fishermen informed the TREE Foundation that they had noticed around 20 whale sharks at noon. Around 4 p.m., a lone whale shark was said to have been swimming around close to the shore. The Marine Mammal Conservation, Stranding and Rescue team from TREE foundation subsequently confirmed that it was indeed a juvenile whale shark (Rhincodon typus).

The next day a lone whale shark was again sighted near the shore in the same location. T.A. Pugalarasan, who was present there with the TREE team, observed the shark for a while and jumped into the waters to examine it and found that it was not injured or entangled in ghost nets.

“What makes this sighting special is that the whale shark was found around 50 to 100 metres from the shore as they are usually found much further into the sea,” said Supraja Dharini, founder-chairperson, TREE. The three-month ban on fishing with mechanised boats owing to the breeding season could be a factor, she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Whale sharks are listed as ‘Endangered’ in the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US