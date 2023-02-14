WGS tracker shows three strains of Omicron are more or less in same range of circulation in T.N.

February 14, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The latest whole genome sequencing (WGS) data show that Omicron variants BA.2.10.1, XBB, which is a recombinant of BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.75 sub-lineages, and BA.2 are more or less in the same range of circulation in Tamil Nadu.

The State, which has been reporting fewer than 10 COVID-19 cases a day for most part of the last two-and-a-half months, continues to track SARS-CoV-2 variants by sending positive samples for WGS at the State Public Health Laboratory’s sequencing facility in Chennai.

In January, 70 samples were sequenced for identification of the variants. Of them, BA.2.10.1, which first surfaced in December, was identified in 29% of the samples. While 17 samples (24%) had the XBB variant, 21% of the samples (15) were of the BA.2 variant. BA.5 and BA.2.75 were identified in 6% and 4.3% samples respectively.

Compared with the WGS data from December 2022, BA.2.10.1 was the predominant strain, with 40% of the samples testing for the variant. XBB was identified in 30% of the samples, while BA.5 and BA.2 were identified in 15% and 11% of the samples respectively. About 5% of the samples in December and 4% in January were of the Delta variant, according to the data provided by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

From January 2022 to January 2023, 9,044 samples had been sent for WGS.

Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine T.S. Selvavinayagam said that as of now, there were no clinically severe strains in circulation. “So far, all cases are mild, and no major challenges are anticipated. We will continue to track [the strains] at our in-house facility,” he said.

Earlier, the Directorate sent positive samples — especially from clusters and international travellers — for WGS. Now, with fewer cases being reported, most of the samples are sent for WGS, he said.