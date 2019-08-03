Wetlands and waste

In the run-up to The Hindu Lit For Life Fest 2019, environmentalist Nityananad Jayaraman had to address a group of young volunteers on what it would take to help the event take its first step towards going zero-waste. Rather than plunging straightaway into subject, he played a short film by Chris Jordan, which was about the price that has to be paid for not putting garbage in its right place. It showed how birds are paying that price.

In chillingly graphic detail, the three-minue Chris Jordan film (available on YouTube; and you may also check out albatrossthefilm.com) showed how albatrosses on the Midway Atoll in North Pacific are dying a painful death, having ingested the trash that washes up on the atoll, largely small pieces of plastic. The video shook the audience into a stunned realisation about the problem on our hands.

Chennai has a long coastline and wetlands, which include the really big Pallikaranai Marsh, and our littering can be contributing to a similar problem elsewhere as well as in our own backyard.

In another month-and-a-half, we will find migrant birds making our wetlands and also the coastal sections, their winter home, along with the resident birds. We are going to welcome them with a Marsh that is half trash-mountain – I am referring to the Perungudi landfill that marks one side of the Pallikaranai Marsh.

Sometimes, birders will notice birds picking up plastics or any other trash that can potentially harm them, if ingested. However, the problem is deeper than what meets the eye. There will be extremely specks of plastic that the birds will be really ingesting, and we can't possibly notice it.

You may check out the study “Micro-plastic ingestion by Waterbirds from Contaminated Wetlands in South Africa” by Chevronne Reynolds and Peter G. Ryan and it sure to edify you about this subject. The study (found at researchgate.net) shows how wetlands are contaminated with micro-plastics due to discharge of effluents into them.

Shouldn't we make our wetlands and other bird patches bird-friendly and zero-waste, not just ahead of the migratory birds season, but through the year when the resident birds live off them? So, there should be clean-up drives around wetlands too. More than that, we should strive to make them zero-waste zones.