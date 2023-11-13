Wet weather set to return over regions in Tamil Nadu in the next few days

November 13, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

After a brief lull, Tamil Nadu is all set to receive fairly widespread rain as an impact of a low-pressure area likely to form by Tuesday. The weather system has raised expectations of intense rainfall over coastal districts and adjoining districts till November 15.

This rainspell may be favourable to districts in north Tamil Nadu as well and help reduce the major gap sustained in seasonal rainfall so far. The Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted rain of heavy or very heavy intensity (up to 20.4 cm) in isolated places over Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, and Villupuram districts on Tuesday. For Chennai, the Meteorological Department has forecast moderate to heavy rain on Tuesday.

Heavy rain may lash 15 districts in north and interior Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Vellore, Ariyalur, and delta districts. Intense rainfall up to 11.5 cm is likely to continue in one or two places in Chennai and neighbouring districts and some districts around Vellore on Wednesday as well. Intense weather may shift to the interior parts by Thursday.

S. Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said two weather systems would trigger rain in many places of the State. An upper air cyclonic circulation that lies over South Andaman Sea may influence development of a low-pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal by Tuesday. It is likely to further intensify into a depression over west-central Bay of Bengal around Thursday.

Moreover, another upper air cyclonic circulation also lies over southwest Bay of Bengal. The department is tracking the movement of the weather system. As of now, the low-pressure area, which is likely to form, may reach the intensity of depression, he said.

On Monday, some places, such as Ennore and West Tambaram in Chennai, Adiramapattinam in Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, and Karaikal, received light rain between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

The average seasonal rainfall over Tamil Nadu is in deficit by 17% against the normal of nearly 27 cm since October 1.

