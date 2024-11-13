Wet spell to continue over Tamil Nadu interspersed with intense rainfall over various districts till the weekend

The wet spell over Tamil Nadu is likely to continue till the weekend interspersed with intense rainfall in various interior and south districts.

Places between Puducherry and delta region received some of the heaviest rainfall since Tuesday.

With the low-pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu coast weakening, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, has withdrawn heavy rainfall warning for Chennai. The city is expected to receive moderate spell of rain with thunderstorms in some areas till Friday.

However, Chennai’s adjoining districts —Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram —fall in the path of heavy rainfall on Thursday. Sirkali and Kollidam in Mayiladuthurai district has received the heaviest rainfall of 14 cm each during the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Puducherry, which is experiencing a rain deficit this monsoon, received 12 cm of rainfall apart from rain over many other weather stations in delta and north coastal districts such as Chennai.

S. Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said the low pressure area has weakened and moved to other parts. However, the upper air circulation associated with the weather system now lies over the southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu coast. This would continue to bring fairly widespread rainfall over the State till Friday. The locations of heavy rainfall had to be altered according to the position of the system, he said.

On Thursday, 21 districts, including Kallakurichi, Tiruvarur, Thoothukudi and Madurai, have been predicted to get heavy rainfall in isolated places. Interior and delta districts may experience similar weather pattern on Friday as well before rain clouds shift to districts along western ghats by November 16. The State has moved from experiencing excess rainfall this monsoon to slightly deficit rainfall as some of the north coastal and delta districts are yet to receive their share of rainfall so far this month.

Tamil Nadu has recorded 26.1 cm of rainfall, which is 2% less than its seasonal average since October 1. Ariyalur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Nagapattinam and Thiruvarur are some of the districts that fall short of their seasonal rainfall.

However, officials noted that the rain shortfall may be bridged in the coming weeks.

