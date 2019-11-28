Wet days in store for city

The last few days of November may wind up with more rain. Places in the coastal region, including Chennai and Puducherry, would begin to experience light to moderate rain from Thursday.

The Meteorological Department has forecast that the intensity of rainfall over Tamil Nadu may increase from Friday. Until then, several places in the State may receive light to moderate rain.

One or two places in coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry may get heavy rain on Friday. Six districts, including Cuddalore and Kancheepuram, may record heavy rain till Thursday morning. There would be a steady increase in rainfall from Friday, and coastal districts would benefit from this rain spell, according to the Meteorological Department.

An easterly trough has raised expectations that the deficit in the Northeast monsoon rainfall in districts including Chennai, Villupuram and Madurai could be wiped out.

Chennai has recorded 36 cm of rainfall, against its seasonal share of 58 cm — a 39% deficit — since October 1. On Wednesday, some places in Chennai received light showers, and rainfall is likely to increase this week, depending on the intensity of the trough.

N. Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai, said, “We are expecting widespread rainfall covering most parts of the State from November 30 to December 2. More districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall towards the weekend.”

Analysing reasons

Normally, a strong Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), a global weather phenomenon, would be favourable for the Northeast monsoon in Tamil Nadu. The State has registered 31 cm of rainfall against its average of 34.4 cm for the season. A deficit of 11% is considered normal by the Meteorological Department. “Easterly component that favours good rain spell is more experienced in south Tamil Nadu. We are analysing the reasons for the dip in rainfall activity despite a positive IOD,” Mr. Puviarasan said.

Chennai too may experience light to moderate rains and thundershowers in some areas till Friday.