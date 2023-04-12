Western side of Loop Road cleared of fish stalls, Corporation continue eviction till April 18

April 12, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

Around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, silence descended on the usually noisy Marina Loop Road. Most fish stalls on the beach side of the road were empty and only a few fisherfolk were fanning their catch under umbrellas.

Earlier in the day, the Greater Chennai Corporation began clearing fish stalls on the western side of the road and by afternoon, it completed the task.

On Tuesday, the Madras High Court directed the Corporation to remove all the fish stalls that had encroached upon the road within a week and submit a report on April 18.

“We have always occupied this space since my grandfather’s generation. We aren’t educated and this is our only livelihood. What do they suggest we do now?” asked Lakshmi. She said most customers came to buy fish on Wednesday and that the eviction had severely impacted their sales.

Mohan, a resident of Nochikuppam, said that residents had opposed the eviction as they had been selling fish even before the loop road was widened. “More than 2,000 families depend on the area for their livelihood and they are just trying to protect their source of livelihood,” he said.

With the help of Greater Chennai Police, the Corporation officials began to evict the stalls on Wednesday morning and some fisherfolk protested by throwing their fresh catch on the road. A senior police officer said that for the most part, the fisherfolk cooperated. “It was a smooth process with some resistance but the pavement has been cleaned and barricades are being constructed on the western side,” the official said. The traffic police had been directed to regulate traffic along the road and ensure that customers do not park their vehicles in front of the stalls.

Corporation officials held a meeting with fisherfolk on Tuesday. “We informed them of the order and its consequences and many attended the meeting and cooperated. However, a group boycotted the meeting and protested this (Wednesday) morning,” said a senior Corporation official. The Corporation’s eviction drive will continue every morning until the status report is submitted to the court on April 18.

“We are allowing the stalls to continue on the other side on a temporary basis until the fish market is ready for use in six months,” said an official.

Meanwhile, the permanent fish market is still six months away from completion.

