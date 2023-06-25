Westerly winds, moisture content help bring down temperatures in the State

June 25, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

Temperatures in several places in the State came down on Sunday due to the presence of westerly winds and moisture content in the air. “Temperature at a particular place depends on the wind patterns and other factors. On Monday, a similar drop may not be there,” P. Senthamarai Kannan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said.

Madurai city and airport, which recorded 40 degrees Celsius and 40.2 degrees Celsius respectively on Saturday, witnessed a dip in temperatures to 38.6 degrees Celsius and 38.8 degrees Celsius. Nungambakkam and Meenabakkam that logged 35.4 degrees Celsius and 35.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday, recorded 34.3 degrees Celsius and 34.8 degrees Celsius respectively on Sunday.

Data show that there was a departure of –2.7 degrees Celsius in Nungambakkam and –2.2 degrees Celsius in Meenambakkam from the normal Maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius in both the stations. For the next four to five days, the Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast isolated thunderstorms over a few places in the State. In Chennai and surrounding districts, thunderstorms have been forecast at isolated places.

