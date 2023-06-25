HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Westerly winds, moisture content help bring down temperatures in the State

June 25, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

Temperatures in several places in the State came down on Sunday due to the presence of westerly winds and moisture content in the air. “Temperature at a particular place depends on the wind patterns and other factors. On Monday, a similar drop may not be there,” P. Senthamarai Kannan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said.

Madurai city and airport, which recorded 40 degrees Celsius and 40.2 degrees Celsius respectively on Saturday, witnessed a dip in temperatures to 38.6 degrees Celsius and 38.8 degrees Celsius. Nungambakkam and Meenabakkam that logged 35.4 degrees Celsius and 35.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday, recorded 34.3 degrees Celsius and 34.8 degrees Celsius respectively on Sunday.

Data show that there was a departure of –2.7 degrees Celsius in Nungambakkam and –2.2 degrees Celsius in Meenambakkam from the normal Maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius in both the stations. For the next four to five days, the Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast isolated thunderstorms over a few places in the State. In Chennai and surrounding districts, thunderstorms have been forecast at isolated places.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.