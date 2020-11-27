West Tambaram, Mudichur among worst-hit areas

Many residential localities in southern suburbs such as Mudichur, Tambaram and Perungalathur were flooded with varying levels of water because of the rain brought on by Cyclone Nivar that crossed the coast on Wednesday night.

However, due to the work carried out by the government and not much rain on Thursday, the flooding was not so bad as in 2015, residents said.

Mudichur resident P. Damodaran said several localities, including Amudan Nagar, Nemi Nathan Nagar and S.K. Avenue at Mudichur and PTC Quarters, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Ashtalakshmi Nagar and Mullai Nagar at neighbouring Varadarajapuram were flooded with 3-4 feet of water on Wednesday.

“When water was released from the Chembarambakkam reservoir, these areas got flooded. People were, no doubt, affected and Fire and Rescue Services personnel had come to our areas. The government and the local bodies had done so much work in our areas, but more needs to be done, especially the construction of a drain from Madhanapuram to the Adyar river,” he said.

West Tambaram resident S. Lakshminarayan said areas such as Vasanth Nagar and Durga Nagar witnessed water-logging on the roads owing to the lack of a permanent solution.

“In 2015, we could not enter the house for 45 days. This year, we had around 2 feet of water. Water from Mudichur Road has been connected to Papankalvai that carries water to the Adyar, but this led to our area being flooded. We need a permanent solution to prevent flooding during rains, he said.

At Chrompet too, water-logging happened, said social activist V. Santhanam.