West Bengal youth held for swindling money by cloning website of mobile payment app 

November 01, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:36 am IST

Anna Salai Police has arrested a 23-year-old youth from West Bengal in Jharkhand for swindling money from the bank account of a resident in Royapettah through a cloned website of a mobile payment service application.

Police said on October 6, when the complainant from Royapettah using a mobile phone attempted to send money through G-Pay to his daughter, the transaction failed though the money was deducted. Immediately, the complainant searched for the customer care number of the app and tried to contact the number listed online, to redress the grievance. The man who attended the call pretended to be a genuine agent of the customer care of the app. He sent phishing links on the sly while talking to the complainant and the data on the mobile phone of the complainant was compromised.

Within a few seconds, the complainant received texts informing him that Rs.88,682 had been debited from his account. Based on the complaint, Anna Salai police registered a case under the Information Technology Act. A special team with the help of Cyber Crime Police, Triplicane, traced the fraudsters who were operating in a village, Jharkhand. The police team led by Inspector of Police, Anna Salai rushed to Jharkhand and arrested one suspect Mohammad Belal, 23 of Durgapur, West Bengal. Two mobile phones and a smartwatch were seized from the suspect

Inquiry revealed that the suspect Mohammad Belal along with his associates had opened a fake customer service centre and indulged in cheating. Police have launched a hunt for two accused involved in this case.

The City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore urged the public to be cautious and not to fall prey to fraudsters of online banking and contact 1930 for any complaints and doubts and lodge complaints through www.cybercrime.gov.in

