West Bengal man with links to banned outfits held in Chennai 

A 30-year-old man from West Bengal, with alleged ties to banned outfits, was arrested by the West Bengal police on Friday. He had been living in Chennai after the crack-down by the police a year ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police sources said the suspect has been identified as Anwar, 30. Last year, the West Bengal police arrested one Habibullah, 21, for his alleged links with banned outfits operating from Bangladesh and unlawful activities in the Kanksa police station limits. The police had been on the lookout for his other associates who had links with him.

After analysing the mobile phone signals of other associates, the police traced Anwar to Chennai. He was staying at a construction site meant for officers in Virugambakkam and was working as a laundry staff at a nearby hotel, police sources added.

He was produced in Egmore Court before being taken to West Bengal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.