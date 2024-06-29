ADVERTISEMENT

West Bengal man with links to banned outfits held in Chennai 

Published - June 29, 2024 12:09 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 30-year-old man from West Bengal, with alleged ties to banned outfits, was arrested by the West Bengal police on Friday. He had been living in Chennai after the crack-down by the police a year ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police sources said the suspect has been identified as Anwar, 30. Last year, the West Bengal police arrested one Habibullah, 21, for his alleged links with banned outfits operating from Bangladesh and unlawful activities in the Kanksa police station limits. The police had been on the lookout for his other associates who had links with him.

After analysing the mobile phone signals of other associates, the police traced Anwar to Chennai. He was staying at a construction site meant for officers in Virugambakkam and was working as a laundry staff at a nearby hotel, police sources added.

He was produced in Egmore Court before being taken to West Bengal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US