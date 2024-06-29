GIFT a SubscriptionGift
West Bengal man with alleged links to banned outfits held in Chennai 

Updated - June 29, 2024 12:10 am IST

Published - June 29, 2024 12:09 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 30-year-old man from West Bengal, with alleged ties to banned outfits, was arrested by the West Bengal police on Friday. He had been living in Chennai after the crack-down by the police a year ago.

Police sources said the suspect has been identified as Anwar, 30. Last year, the West Bengal police arrested one Habibullah, 21, for his alleged links with banned outfits operating from Bangladesh and unlawful activities in the Kanksa police station limits. The police had been on the lookout for his other associates who had links with him.

After analysing the mobile phone signals of other associates, the police traced Anwar to Chennai. He was staying at a construction site meant for officers in Virugambakkam and was working as a laundry staff at a nearby hotel, police sources added.

He was produced in Egmore Court before being taken to West Bengal.

