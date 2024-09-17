Wesley School head pitches for value-driven education

There needs to be a greater focus on value-driven education, said principal of Wesley Higher Secondary School V. Dipson Roy. He was noting the rise of violence by children in light of the recent incident of a student being pushed to death by his classmate.

“Every aspect of society is moving towards virtuality, the influence of social media has affected students a great deal. There needs to be a greater emphasis on the importance of education and how education can be used to move upward,” he adds.

The government-aided institution catered to boys from nearby areas who are from the weaker sections, the principal pointed out. “The point of education as a way to greater good has been lost on them as each day is a battle for these students. They might need to support their family or handle some other situation. How will they be able to focus on education or be determined to study,” he asked.

Big grounds

The principal of the 207-year-old school said that when the school began, it had catered for boys from the kindergarten before becoming a higher secondary school. Situated on a big campus at Royapettah, the school produces sportspersons frequently.

“A new basketball court is coming up. Apart from that, the big grounds have always attracted the children to pursue sports and for two consecutive years, our boys have been selected for the national football team,” he said.

Established in 1818 by Rev. James Lynch, the Wesley School became a high school in 1851. James’s vision was to create an institution that would provide students with high quality education while instilling moral and spiritual values in them.

Meston College of Education emerged in 1937 and later the Wesley High School, in addition to its regular academic activities, served as a practising school for this professional college.

Incorporated vision of Gandhi

As India gained independence, the school incorporated basic education in its curriculum in line with the vision of Mahatma Gandhi and was involved in crafts programmes until a change was introduced in the curriculum by the State government. Conforming to the new structural change in school education, the government-aided institution was upgraded as higher secondary school for boys in 1978, with academic courses till Class XII, and computer courses were introduced in 1990.

Mr. Dipson pointed out a worrisome trend: the lack of teaching staff. “As the State government does not allow us to appoint teachers through our management, we have to wait for the State to appoint the teachers fo fill the vacancies. They are currently working on deployment of surplus teachers from other schools. As there are no teachers for certain posts and subjects, the learning of students is affected. There is a gap now in the teaching and the learning,” he added.