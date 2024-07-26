Wellness webinar to be held on July 28

As part of a wellness series, Buddhi Clinic, in collaboration with The Hindu, is organising a webinar on ‘Emotional Brain and Unquiet Mind: Managing the Nexus’ at 11.30 a.m. on July 28.

Ennapadam S. Krishnamoorthy, Behavioural Neurologist, Neuropsychiatrist, and Founder of Buddhi Clinic, will introduce the concept of emotional brain, focusing on critical brain regions that generate and modulate human emotions. He will discuss the links between brain development, brain degeneration, personality, temperament, and behavioural disorders. He will cover the evolution of the “unquiet mind” - from autism and Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) to anxiety, depression, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD), bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia.

Vivek Misra, Director of Neurosciences and Neuromodulation, Buddhi Clinic, will highlight how modern neuroscientific technology is revolutionising care for individuals with various neuropsychiatric conditions. He will discuss the advancements in non-invasive brain stimulation and its ability to address both the emotional brain and the unquiet mind, supporting his arguments with case studies and research.

The webinar will be moderated by Hiba Mariam. To register, visit https://newsth.live/THWABCE, or scan the QR code.

