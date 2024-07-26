GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wellness webinar to be held on July 28

Published - July 26, 2024 01:01 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

As part of a wellness series, Buddhi Clinic, in collaboration with The Hindu, is organising a webinar on ‘Emotional Brain and Unquiet Mind: Managing the Nexus’ at 11.30 a.m. on July 28.

Ennapadam S. Krishnamoorthy, Behavioural Neurologist, Neuropsychiatrist, and Founder of Buddhi Clinic, will introduce the concept of emotional brain, focusing on critical brain regions that generate and modulate human emotions. He will discuss the links between brain development, brain degeneration, personality, temperament, and behavioural disorders. He will cover the evolution of the “unquiet mind” - from autism and Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) to anxiety, depression, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD), bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia.

Vivek Misra, Director of Neurosciences and Neuromodulation, Buddhi Clinic, will highlight how modern neuroscientific technology is revolutionising care for individuals with various neuropsychiatric conditions. He will discuss the advancements in non-invasive brain stimulation and its ability to address both the emotional brain and the unquiet mind, supporting his arguments with case studies and research.

The webinar will be moderated by Hiba Mariam. To register, visit https://newsth.live/THWABCE, or scan the QR code.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.