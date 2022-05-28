Wellness centre offers holistic pregnancy care

‘Through various other helpful practices, we have realised that episiotomy may not be required’

From catering to women’s individual needs during pregnancy to incorporating practices like acupressure and hydrotherapy, Bloom Life Vision’s Women’s Wellness Centre aims to offer holistic approach to their health.

Kavitha Gautham, managing director of Bloom Life Hospital said, when they started natural birthing process, they were educating the husband and allowing the partner to be in labour room. It is a beautiful experience to see them go through the process. “After I got into natural birthing, I learnt, through midwives, that without episiotomy itself delivery could be done. Through various other helpful practices, we have realised that episiotomy may not be required,” she added.

Priyanka Idicula, co-founder of Birth Village: The Natural Birthing Centre and a certified professional midwife, said that when she started doing her course and then practice years ago, she encountered many challenges.

Evita Fernandez, managing director of Fernandez Hospital and Gowri Motha, renowned childbirth pioneer and London-based practitioner, spoke.