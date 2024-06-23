State to focus on solid waste management, infra development

The Tamil Nadu government will focus on modernisation of solid waste management, sewage treatment, and infrastructure development to prepare for rapid urban development and expansion in the State, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister K.N. Nehru said in the Assembly on Saturday.

Announcing various projects, while replying to the debate on the demands for grants, Mr. Nehru said the government was studying the need for waste management projects in suburban areas. Legislators in Chennai’s suburban areas had flagged the issue of waste-dumping and stressed the need for waste management projects at Poonamallee and Mangadu.

As part of the efforts to improve solid waste management, machines would be procured to clean beaches in Kanniyakumari, Tarangambadi, Velankanni, and Ganapathipuram, the Minister said.

The government would improve the sewer network in the added areas of cities such as Chennai. Work on preparing a detailed project report for a new sewer network and water supply in Chennai’s added areas would be taken up, he said, adding: “In cities such as Avadi, Tiruchirapalli and Hosur, tanks will be restored. Walkways will be developed on the banks of 20 waterbodies.”

He further said the government would construct markets in Chengalpattu, Guduvanchery, Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Mannargudi, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruchendur, Theni-Allinagaram, Kodaikanal, Udhagamandalam, Koothanallur, and Jayankondam at a cost of ₹346 crore. The existing markets in Panruti, Pallapatti, and Kollengode would be renovated at a cost of ₹12.14 crore. Science parks would be developed in Tambaram, Salem, Madurai, Tirunelveli, and Hosur. Bus termini would be built in Tiruchengode, Kollengode, Sholingur, and Cumbum at a cost of ₹45.50 crore, the Minister said.