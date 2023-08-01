HamberMenu
Well-being training programme for police officers inaugurated 

August 01, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore addressing the gathering at the inauguration of three-day well-being training programme for police officers on Tuesday.

Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore addressing the gathering at the inauguration of three-day well-being training programme for police officers on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore on Tuesday inaugurated a three-day well-being programme for assistant commissioners (ACs)/additional deputy commissioners (ADCs) 

With the objective of enhancing the performance of the police officers, a one-day workshop on “well-being” of the officers from the rank of Deputy Commissioners to Additional Commissioners of Police was conducted on July 15. In continuation of the above, Mr. Rathore inaugurated a three-day programme for other gazetted officers. 

At the workshop, appropriate mental health counselling was provided to help police officers perform better in their work and family life and to maintain their mental health and well-being. Appropriate advice was provided regarding the welfare of subordinate police officers and staff, how to investigate and resolve grievances, and how to behave towards officers and staff during work, said a press release. 

Senior psychiatrists C. Rama Subramanian, T. Prabhakar, and K .Lakshmi conducted the programme at the Commissioner’s office.

