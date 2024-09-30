Welding assistant killed after falling into a pit dug up for storm water drain in K.K. Nagar

A 35-year-old resident of Ambedkar tenement was killed after he fell into a pit dug up for construction of a storm water drain on Sunday.

A senior officer of the City Police said, G. Iyappan, a resident of the Ambedkar slum tenement located in K.K. Nagar, was working as a welding assistant in an auto workshop. The officer claimed on Sunday morning the victim had consumed liquor and was walking on the Jawaharlal Main Road. As he was in an inebriated condition he lost balance and hit a barricade kept around a pit for construction of a storm water drain. Having sustained body and head injuries he was rushed to the ESIC Hospital where he was pronounced brought dead.

The MGR Nagar Police have filed a case and are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.