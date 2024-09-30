GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Welding assistant killed after falling into a pit dug up for storm water drain in K.K. Nagar

Published - September 30, 2024 12:22 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old resident of Ambedkar tenement was killed after he fell into a pit dug up for construction of a storm water drain on Sunday. 

A senior officer of the City Police said, G. Iyappan, a resident of the Ambedkar slum tenement located in K.K. Nagar, was working as a welding assistant in an auto workshop. The officer claimed on Sunday morning the victim had consumed liquor and was walking on the Jawaharlal Main Road. As he was in an inebriated condition he lost balance and hit a barricade kept around a pit for construction of a storm water drain. Having sustained body and head injuries he was rushed to the ESIC Hospital where he was pronounced brought dead. 

The MGR Nagar Police have filed a case and are investigating.

