Welder killed in freak accident at truck repair unit in Madhavaram

July 12, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old welder who repairing a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker was killed in a freak accident on Wednesday. The police said Krishnamoorthy was a welder at a truck repair and welding unit in Manjambakkam near Madhavaram. He was welding an old LPG tanker around 5.30 p.m. when gas leaked from the tank, resulting in an explosion, the police said. Krishnamoorthy was thrown from the vehicle and was killed on the spot. A police team from the Madhavaram Station sent the body to Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem. The Madhavaram police have filed a case against the truck repair and welding unit and are investigating.

