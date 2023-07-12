HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Welder killed in freak accident at truck repair unit in Madhavaram

July 12, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old welder who repairing a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker was killed in a freak accident on Wednesday. The police said Krishnamoorthy was a welder at a truck repair and welding unit in Manjambakkam near Madhavaram. He was welding an old LPG tanker around 5.30 p.m. when gas leaked from the tank, resulting in an explosion, the police said. Krishnamoorthy was thrown from the vehicle and was killed on the spot. A police team from the Madhavaram Station sent the body to Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem. The Madhavaram police have filed a case against the truck repair and welding unit and are investigating.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.