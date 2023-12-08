HamberMenu
Welder in Chennai electrocuted while at work

Police said the victim, R. Mani, accidentally stepped on an iron gate that he was welding, where the welding rod, connected to power supply, was resting

December 08, 2023 02:34 pm | Updated 02:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 40-year-old welder was electrocuted at his workplace on Thursday, December 7, 2023. The Pallikaranai police have filed a case and are investigating. 

A senior official of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said R. Mani was a resident of Jalladampet and was working as a welder at a welding shop run by Sahul Hameed of Medavakkam. Mani was working on welding an iron gate, when he accidentally stepped on to the iron gate where the welding rod, connected to power supply was resting. He was not wearing rubber slippers at the time. Mani received an electric shock and collapsed.

The proprietor of the shop along with nearby residents rescued him and took him to the Government Chromepet Hospital for treatment. However, he died within a few minutes. 

The Pallikaranai police handed over the body to the family after the post-mortem. 

