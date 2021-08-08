Chennai

Welder electrocuted on ICF premises

A 23-year-old migrant worker was electrocuted at ICF on Friday. The victim, R. Sanjeev Kumar from Bihar living in Washemanpet, was working for a contract firm at Perambur Carriage Works in ICF for the last six months. Around 6.45 p.m., when Mr. Kumar was assembling a bio toilet at the train lighting department, he suffered an electric shock. He was rushed to the Railway Hospital in Perambur where he was declared dead. A case has been registered in the ICF police station.


