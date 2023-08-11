Welder electrocuted in Nungambakkam

August 11, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 38-year-old worker in a welding unit at Nungambakkam was electrocuted on Friday. The Nungambakkam police have detained the owner of the welding unit and are investigating.

The police said G. Ramesh, a native of Gudiyatham, has been working as a welder in a welding unit located at Lake Area 4th Street in Nungambakkam for more than three years. The unit belonging to Rajan of Choolaimedu has been operational for more than 20 years.

On Friday, Ramesh, Rajan, and another worker were preparing to operate the welding machine. When Ramesh switched on the machine, he suffered electric shock. Rajan and other workers immediately rushed him to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital where the doctors pronounced him brought dead.

