ADVERTISEMENT

Welder electrocuted in Nungambakkam

August 11, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 38-year-old worker in a welding unit at Nungambakkam was electrocuted on Friday. The Nungambakkam police have detained the owner of the welding unit and are investigating.

The police said G. Ramesh, a native of Gudiyatham, has been working as a welder in a welding unit located at Lake Area 4th Street in Nungambakkam for more than three years. The unit belonging to Rajan of Choolaimedu has been operational for more than 20 years.

On Friday, Ramesh, Rajan, and another worker were preparing to operate the welding machine. When Ramesh switched on the machine, he suffered electric shock. Rajan and other workers immediately rushed him to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital where the doctors pronounced him brought dead.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US