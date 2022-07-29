Welcoming chess players with intricate kolams

Some women in Chennai have come up with artistic kolams to join the Chess Olympiad celebrations

Fifty-four-year old Gayathri Shankar Narayan draws ornate patterns of kolams outside her residence in Mylapore every day. But when it is special occasion, be it Margazhi orAadi Pooram, Ms. Narayan comes up with stunning designs to be in sync with the day’s theme.

On Friday morning, she decided to contribute to the celebrations of the chess extravaganza in the city in her own way and she beautifully created an eight-by-eight grid of kolam. What’s more, instead of producing just a chessboard, she did some research, looked up the last moves of a match where grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa notched up a victory.

When the whole city is in the grip of chess fever, some residents like Ms. Narayan say they want to pitch in with their kolams.

“ Kolam is poetry and meditation for me. So, when I saw that the 44th Chess Olympiad is going to begin, I wanted to create something special for this event. It took nearly an hour-and-a-half to draw this kolam,” says Ms. Narayan who also teaches carnatic music to children. She has even done a chapter in her Ph.D about how music and kolam are interrelated.

‘An apt welcome’

Jayanthi Sridhar, a 57-year-old marketing professional, says when the city is witnessing such a major event and hundreds of international players are arriving in Chennai, this could be an apt way to welcome them.

Around the chessboard and neatly arranged pieces, her kolam had a message ‘It’s not a game, it is Chennai’s pride’. “For me, this activity is a great stress buster. When a kolam comes out well, I remain happy for the whole day,” she adds.

While many were busy drawing the usual chessboards, Thenmozhi B., a 32-year-old art teacher who saw Thambi, the official mascot of the Olympaid in the advertisements, wanted to recreate him in her kolam. “It took me close two hours. The face was the most challenging part but I was delighted it turned out well. From food to music and dance, the players have got a glimpse of everything. Here, I just wanted to combine our traditional art form with this sport and present it. Somewhere, if the players get to see our kolams, they will know the whole city is excited to celebrate this event,” she adds.

Thambi and Manjappai

Thambi, the official mascot of Chess Olympiad sports a manjaippai. Meendum Manjappai, an initiative of the Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests, Government of Tamil Nadu. Through its instagram handle, it has posted picture in which Thambi can be seen having a manjappai.

In the picture, Thambi stands over a chessboard with the manjappai with the message “The right move, the right change”. This initiative is an effort launched last December to reiterate to people about the need to stop using plastics and going back to using cloth bags.