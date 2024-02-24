Weekend cycling lane on ECR withdrawn

February 24, 2024 11:36 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST

Today’s ride on ECR can be described in one word: fabulous. The entire stretch was manned by police personnel and that included the entrance to every side lane. The median openings were barricaded. We could cycle without worrying about cattle, motorcycles on the wrong side and other speeding vehicles.

That is the gist of a thought expressed by cyclist Priya Arjun on her Instagram page on December 26, 2021. Today, hers is a voice of disappointment. Like many other cycling enthusiasts she wishes the initiative to keep one side of the ECR exclusive for cyclists during the morning hours of Saturday and Sunday continued.

It might be recalled that an entire carriageway of East Coast Road (from Kottivakkam to Muttukadu) was kept free for cyclists on weekends from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. The arrangement has been withdrawn.

A traffic police personnel attached to the Neelankarai station says the initiative was discontinued on account of various factors.

“One, the number of cyclists had drastically decreased in the last three months and we have data to show that. Before withdrawing our team from patrolling the stretch, only 30-35 cyclists would turn up. The number of police personnel posted to keep the lane safe was double the number of cyclists who used it,” says the inspector.

He says the stretch has also been witnessing accidents and besides that, certain sections of the road are damaged on account of the road-widening and related works.

Besides, a group had also apprised the Deputy Commissioner’s office about the challenges in negotiating the stretch from Akkarai to Muttukadu.

Most fitness enthusiasts agree that the number of cyclists coming to ECR had dwindled because of the condition of the roads in other parts of city, OMR being one of them.

Vicky Siva, a core team member of cycling group WCCG, says since January cyclists noticed the dedicated lane was not being cordoned off. “We agree the number of cyclists has reduced, but closing this arrangement will further deter people from taking up cycling as a fitness activity,” says Vicky.

Priya, a resident of Thiruvanmiyur, suggests the authorities earmark at least a small section of ECR, where infrastructure work is not a hindrance, to sustain this initiative. “ECR is the best stretch for those practising for cycling-related events. For new cyclists, riding on a busy road is intimidating. The exclusive lane was good to build their confidence,” says Priya, a member of WCCG.

Felix John, Bicycle Mayor of Chennai, says creating the stretch in the first place came with unmistakable pros and cons. “While many cyclists and their families enjoyed hassle-free cycling on weekend mornings, the logistics of the exercise was huge for the traffic police,” says Felix. “During certain weekends, the stretch drew more than 300 cyclists from different parts of the city.”

Felix says they will approach the Government to revive the initiative.