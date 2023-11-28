Weekend and festival jams persist on two stretches of GST Road

November 28, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST

Despite the widening of the Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road and the improvement in traffic management, the gateway to the southern Tamil Nadu continues to suffer from traffic congestion at weekends and festival seasons. Thousands of motorists and passengers get stuck in traffic jams for hours while passing the stretch from Pallavaram to Tambaram and from Perungalathur to Singaperumal Koil.

GST Road is the major road for those from southern and central districts to go home during the festival seasons and weekends. Buses run by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, omni-buses and other vehicles pile on the Tambaram-Perungalathur stretch, causing congestion.

Anand Venkat, a businessman and regular commuter from Chromepet to Tiruchi, says, “We are facing a regular ordeal while going from Chromepet to Tambaram and then from Perungalathur to Singaperumal Koil at weekends. Vehicles are moving at a snail’s pace since government buses and omni-buses stop in the middle of the road to take in passengers. Those who use private vehicles will have to wait long hours in the traffic. Sometimes, we feel like giving up our journey and returning to our places.”

Market crowd

On Fridays, the crowd thronging Pallavaram Sandhai (market) is one of the reasons for the traffic jam on GST Road at Pallavaram. Many commercial complexes and eateries have cropped up between Pallavaram and Tambaram, adding to the woes of commuters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Commercial complexes or eateries do not have adequate space for parking. Customers who come to these outlets park their vehicles blocking the carriageway. The signboards are also put up on the pedestrian path. The two flyovers on the stretch do not alleviate the sufferings of road-users caught in traffic,” says V. Ramdoss, a social activist.

Inadequate parking space

Tambaram is a major railway junction which connects the southern and central districts of the State. The parking space at the station is inadequate, and it lacks signboards. People who come by autorickshaws or call-taxis often get down on the GST Road, which is full of government buses and omni-buses, and street vendors.

S.R. Godwin Shadrach, an advocate, says, “Between 6,30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on weekends, vehicles back up for kilometres as several of them block the arterial roads. For instance, omni-buses should not take this route, but they halt in the middle of the road near the Tambaram railway station blocking the carriageway.”

A bus stand was opened at Tambaram a few years ago near the Madras Export Processing Zone (MEPZ), but it is not used properly, locals say. The distance between the railway station and the bus stand is one kilometre and so Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) and other buses stop near the terminus, leading to traffic congestion, they point out.

Perungalathur is another major junction which connects Perungalathur- Maduravoyal Bypass and GST Road, which leads to the Tambaram bus stop. The purpose of the bypass is to allow the long-distance buses to proceed straight towards Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus or to Perungalathur in the return direction. The buses entering Tambaram is another reason for traffic congestion, motorists say.

Also, passengers face hardship while waiting to board buses at Perungalathur. Raja Kannan says, “Traffic will be heavy here, and it is needless to say that things will be much worse during the festival seasons or weekends. The shelters are inadequate. One will have to stand exposed to rain or sun. It will be chaotic since nobody is there to effectively regulate the crowd and the traffic.”

However, the police say they have chalked out a scheme for regulating traffic during the festival seasons. N. Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Tambaram City Police, says, “The volume of traffic increases every day. The use of private vehicles (cars and two-wheelers) is increasing phenomenally as people don’t opt for public transport. People are travelling in their vehicles to their native places on weekends. Some of them even travel in two-wheelers to so far as Madurai.”

“During the festival season, we deploy 300 police personnel to regulate traffic at Tambaram and Perungalathur to ensure hassle-free travel. We have made arrangements for congestion-free vehicular movement. The law and order police personnel also join us in crowd-control. Besides, the construction of the bridge is expected to be completed in a month. Thereafter, the congestion will come down considerably on this stretch. Moreover, we are not allowing omni-buses and other buses during the festival season towards Tambaram,” says Mr. Kumar.

About 30 lakh people left Chennai to celebrate Deepavali with their families this year. Of them, 6 lakh took buses, 12 lakh took trains, and 10 lakh went on their own vehicles. This phenomenon occurs during extended weekends.

According to K.P. Subramanian, former professor, Department of Urban Engineering, Anna University, “The pressure experienced by travellers in terms of physical, mental, and financial stress is colossal, besides the risk due to travel. The causal factors are not far to seek. The vital reason is the over-concentration of the population and the consequent economic opportunities, educational and health facilities, and basic infrastructure.”

Migrant population

“About 50% of the population of Chennai are migrants, the majority of whom have their roots in other districts of Tamil Nadu. They migrate for want of hope near their native places. Tamil Nadu has about 1,000 urban settlements. However, around 60%-70% of public and private investments for the State’s urban development is pumped into Chennai Metropolitan City,” he points out.

More investments in Chennai attracts more migrants, besides depriving the other urban settlements of their due share. Consequently, Chennai city experiences an acute water scarcity, an appalling housing shortage, a nightmarish transport system, periodic flooding, and poor quality of life, apart from increasing crimes. Such an alarming situation warrants out-of-the-box strategies with political will and professional skill, he emphasises.

He recommends the development of tier-two and tier-three cities as regional growth poles with substantial investments for employment generation. He also suggests the development of a second capital in central Tamil Nadu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.