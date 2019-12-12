Week long holidays for Deepavali, Pongal

In what could be music to the ears of advocates and court staff, the Madras High Court has decided to go on leave for nearly a week during Deepavali season next year. Since the festival falls on November 14, a Saturday, in 2020, the court has declared holidays on November 12, 13,16 and 17 to enable hassle free travel plans.

Similarly, Pongal would also be a nearly week long holiday for the court as it has decided to work only on January 13, a Monday. The rest of the week has been declared a holiday for the court. For Dussehra, the court would be closed from October 17 to 26 and for Christmas between December 25 and 31.

Apart from these, the court would go on summer vacation from May 1 to 31, according to a notification issued by the High Court Registry.