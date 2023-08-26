Week draws to a close with foot-tapping music at Koyambedu, Taramani

August 26, 2023 07:13 am | Updated 07:16 am IST

People at Taramani and commuters at Koyambedu Metro Rail Station ended the week on a musical note on Friday at The Hindu ‘Festival of Chennai’ celebrations.

Singer and songwriter M.S. Krsna and The Consonance band performed on a bus for techies at Taramani and Koyambedu Metro respectively.

The hop-on hop-off bus, called ‘Music on Wheels’, will host more performances in the coming days. People who spot the bus in their neighbourhood can click a picture and share it on social media with #MadeOfChennai to win exciting goodies.

One can take a tour inside the bus to take a look at yesteryear Chennai with The Hindu’s Archival Photo Exhibition. “Music Mania”, a series of unplugged performances and impromptu jams at parks and Metro stations have now become sought-after events in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu Festival of Chennai is done in partnership with Greater Chennai Corporation, Chennai Metro Rail Limited, Mark Metro, in association with the Tamilnadu Tourism Development Corporation, ITPC. Associate partners are DRA Homes, Hindustan Group of Institutions; radio partner: Radio City; happiness partner: On The Streets of Chennai.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.