Week draws to a close with foot-tapping music at Koyambedu, Taramani
Singer and songwriter M.S. Krsna and The Consonance band performed on a bus for techies at Taramani and for commuters at Koyambedu Metro; ‘Music On Wheels’ proves a crowd-puller

August 26, 2023 07:13 am | Updated 07:16 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Consonance band churned out some peppy music at Taramani from ‘Music on Wheels’ bus as part of The Hindu ‘Festival of Chennai’ on Friday.

The Consonance band churned out some peppy music at Taramani from ‘Music on Wheels’ bus as part of The Hindu ‘Festival of Chennai’ on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

People at Taramani and commuters at Koyambedu Metro Rail Station ended the week on a musical note on Friday at The Hindu ‘Festival of Chennai’ celebrations.

Singer and songwriter M.S. Krsna and The Consonance band performed on a bus for techies at Taramani and Koyambedu Metro respectively.

The hop-on hop-off bus, called ‘Music on Wheels’, will host more performances in the coming days. People who spot the bus in their neighbourhood can click a picture and share it on social media with #MadeOfChennai to win exciting goodies.

One can take a tour inside the bus to take a look at yesteryear Chennai with The Hindu’s Archival Photo Exhibition. “Music Mania”, a series of unplugged performances and impromptu jams at parks and Metro stations have now become sought-after events in the city.

The Hindu Festival of Chennai is done in partnership with Greater Chennai Corporation, Chennai Metro Rail Limited, Mark Metro, in association with the Tamilnadu Tourism Development Corporation, ITPC. Associate partners are DRA Homes, Hindustan Group of Institutions; radio partner: Radio City; happiness partner: On The Streets of Chennai.

