Weeds removed from Velachery Lake

18 August 2020 13:10 IST

To prevent the outbreak of any vector-borne disease, Zone 13 of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is clearing water hyacinth from Velachery lake. For this exercise, GCC is using an aquatic weed-cutting boat that helps cut underwater weeds, clear silt and remove garbage. The lake is divided into two areas — Velachery Chinna Eri and Velachery Periya Eri. At present, work is being carried out at the former.

According to GCC officials, apart from the hyacinth, silt, non-decomposable trash and other weeds are also cleared from the lake. Every day, around seven to eight tonnes of these are removed. Following this, the work on Periya Eri will be taken up.

