‘Weed out invasive species’

While welcoming the decision of the State Government to cultivate an environment park on Adambakkam Eri, the residents of Nanganallur and Adambakkam have made a plea to the State Government to expedite the works at the earliest.

Before embarking on the work (cultivating an environment park), residents say steps should be taken to de-silt and deepen the lake, form bunds and a walkers’ path.

Besides, steps should be taken to arrest discharge of sewage through storm water drains and dumping of garbage on the lake bunds and on Thillai Ganga Nagar side below the road bridge.

Located on Southern Sector Inner Ring Road, the lake is covered by water hyacinth. The invasive species has reduced the holding capacity of the water-body. The water-holding area has shrunk considerably due to large growth of the hyacinths, say environmentalists. They cite the discharge of sewage into the lake results in the growth of the weed.

They were initially found on a few portions; but now, the entire waterbody is covered by hyacinth. Water hyacinth blocks sunlight from reaching native aquatic plants and starves the water of oxygen and kills the fish population, environmentalists pointed out.

Besides, it doesn't allow growth of native aquatic vegetation. The water holding area covered by the invasive

species becomes a breeding ground for the mosquitoes.

V. Rama Rao of Sabari Green Foundation, says, “ For more than a decade, we have been urging the State

Government to rejuvenate the lake. But, no action has been initiated till date.

Except, for cleaning the trash, weeding the bushes, and removing coconut trees logs, by environmental

organisations, volunteers of Sabari Green Foundation, and Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI) members of Thillai Ganga Nagar Residents Welfare Association, and Nanganallur and Adambakkam

Federation of Residents Welfare Associations, with the help of Zone 12 officials, and permission from Public

Works Department, no other restoration work has been started by PWD, he says.

“Similarly, to construct a terminal – Vanuvampet MRTS station, without any concern for the water body, the Southern Railway has reduced the breadth of the water channel , Veerangal Odai, which carries excess rainwater from Adambakkam Eri to Bay of Bengal through the Odai. The open canal has been closed and converted into a tunnel.”